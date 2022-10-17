Jaipur (Rajasthan): The voting process is underway across the country to elect the new Congress president. On the other hand, rumour mills are agog in political circles about what would be the fate of Gehlot after October 19. Putting all speculations to rest, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after casting vote at the PCC office during the Congress presidential election, on Monday, said that his relationship with the Gandhi family will remain the same as it was 50 years ago.

Gehlot while making fun of reporters thanked them for worrying about him. "The relationship between Vinoba Bhave and Geeta Mata was beyond any logic. Similarly, his ties with the Gandhi family are unquestionable," said Gehlot, adding, "My relationship with the Gandhi family is unchangeable. It will remain the same forever and in the future also. You people (reporters) will not be able to comprehend my relationship with the Gandhi family."