Nuh (Haryana): In a ray of hope amid rising communalism in Haryana, a Muslim Acupressure Therapist has set an example of communal harmony by setting up a camp for the Kanwariya yatris for over two decades now. In the Kanwar Yatra, the Shiva devotees travel on foot to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch the Ganga waters.

During the journey, the Kanwariyas usually face fatigue and also get injured often. Yameen Khan, an Acupressure Therapist from Nuh, offers to treat such Kanwariyas in need. Acupressure Therapy is a traditional massaging wherein the practitioner uses fingertips, thumbs, elbows knuckles and feet. Yameen is a professional Acupressure Therapist and has been extending his services to the Kanwariyas since 2001.

Though he is a retired practitioner who worked for the State Health Department for 20 years, he has kept the spirit of service to Kanwariyas intact. Thousands of Kanwariyas participate in the yatra every year, most of whom approach Yameen for their ailments. Several of the Yatris rely on Yameen to cure them of their problems and he too succeeds at it in most cases. Whether it is foot, knee, shoulder or back pain, Yameen has a knack for making the pain magically go away merely with a massage.

The religion of these Yatris is least of Yameen's concerns. “Hindus or Muslims, are all children of the God. The colour of both of their blood is red,” he said. Somnath, a devotee said that every year they pass through the area and see Yameen serving the Kanwariyas. He himself was in pain many times when Yameen's services came in handy. Vinod, who is on the pilgrimage for the second time, said that he had pain in his hands and feet but after getting treatment from Yameen, he is feeling good.

Prakash Gupta, a member of the Kanvad committee, said that the camp has been set up with the help of people from all over the city and Yameen reaches here every year to serve the Kanwariyas. "He is setting a great example for the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood," he said.

Haryana has been in news lately for communal tensions in the backdrop of disruptions in Muslim prayers in open spaces by Hindu right-wing elements. In December last year, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar issued an open threat to Muslims clarifying that offering Namaz in open spaces “cannot be tolerated”.

