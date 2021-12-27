Mumbai: The Amboli police on Sunday arrested two people for allegedly threatening a Bhojpuri actress by posing as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers, eventually forcing her to commit suicide.

The two main accused were caught in the investigation led by an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) filed after the actress was found hanging in her rented flat in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai.

The accused had allegedly caught the 28-year-old Bhojpuri actress at a party on the pretext of an NCB raid on December 20 and asked her to pay an amount of Rs 20 lakhs to free herself of the charges. She was accompanied by a man named Azim Qazi and one other youth at a hookah parlour, where all the three were targeted by the accused.

The culprits then started blackmailing the trio. Qazi and the other youth were also meeting the two accused.

Tired of the continued blackmailing, the actress went into depression and committed suicide on the night of December 23. A case against the two prime accused has been registered under Sections 384, 388, 389, 506 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway.

