Sonbhadra: A youth in Punjab was united with his family in Uttar Pradesh after 12 long years, by an officer of Punjab police. Mulayam Singh, who went missing after a quarrel with his family, was brought back home by ASI, Punjab Police, on Sunday.

Mulayam was a resident of the Bahar village of Ghoraval area of ​​Sonbhadra and left his house when he was just 13-year-old, because of a family fight. A Punjab Police ASI in Amritsar, Sukhwinder Singh Badesha, noticed him and probed him about his family.

Sukhwinder talked to some social workers of Sonbhadra on the basis of the location given by him and Mulayam was reunited with his family. Mulayam's family also expressed gratitude towards ASI, Punjab Police.