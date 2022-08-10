Bhopal: A 32-year-old tribal man was killed and three others injured when a forest team allegedly opened fire on wood thieves in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place near Khatyapura village under Lateri police station limits on Tuesday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Yadav told PTI.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident and staffers concerned of the forest department have been suspended. According to complainant Pritam Singh, the forest department staffers intercepted them near Khatyapura village when they were returning with wood to their homes in Raipura village, Yadav said. After an argument between them, the forest staffers allegedly opened fire killing one of them, identified as Chain Singh (35), who belongs to the Bhil tribal community, the official said quoting the complaint.

Three others - Mahendra Bhil (22), Bhagwan Singh (30) and Rodji Singh (30) - were injured and undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said. A case was registered against the forest team under Indian Penal Code sections for murder and attempt to murder, the police official said. District Collector Umashankar Bhargava said one of the family members of the deceased will be given a government job, besides a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh. The injured will be given a financial assistance of Rs five lakh each, he said.

The entire forest team has been suspended and a magisterial inquiry ordered into the incident, he said. Vidisha's Divisional Forest Officer Rajveer Singh told reporters that the forest team had reached the spot following a tip-off about cutting of wood and smuggling it on motorcycles.

"The thieves blocked the road with motorcycles and started hurling stones," he said. "Sensing danger, the forest staffers opened fire in self-defence, in which a man was killed. Three persons were injured and undergoing treatment at the district hospital," Singh said. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath accused the state government of oppressing the tribal people at a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of independence.

After atrocities being committed on tribals, the state administration is doing a gimmick of investigating the incident and providing compensation to the victim, he said. Nath claimed Madhya Pradesh was on number one position in crime against tribals. (PTI)