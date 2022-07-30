Jammu: In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Air Force Station Jammu, Air Commodore GS Bhullar paid tributes to Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal. The mortal remains of Flight Lt Advitiya Bal arrived at the Air Force station in Jammu on Saturday. Thousands of people paid tributes to the slain jawan at his hometown in RS Pura.

Mortal remains of pilot who died in MiG-21 crash reaches hometown

Lieutenant Advitiya Bal was one of the pilots of the MiG-21 fighter jet that crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday evening. Two pilots were killed in the MiG-21 fighter jet crash. Lieutenant Advitiya Bal from Jammu and Wing Commander M Rana from Himachal Pradesh were conducting a sortie over the Baytu region when the jet crashed. The MiG caught fire as the plane crashed with the debris of the fighter aircraft spread over an area of ​​​​about one kilometre.