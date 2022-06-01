Mohali: As the untimely demise of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala sent shockwaves among his fans across the globe, one of his diehard fans -- a 17-year-old minor boy -- made an abortive bid to die by suicide at Jandpur village in Mohali district of Punjab.

The victim's family members said that he was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition where he is currently undergoing treatment. The teenager was upset over the sudden demise of his favourite singer Sidhu Moosewala. He had been continuously listening to his songs ever since Moosewala's death. The child was not focusing on his studies and had lost interest in other work, stated the family members.

The child, who is getting better, has gained consciousness and managed to make a minimal conversation with the ETV Bharat correspondent. He said that he kept on listening to the songs of Moosewala. The victim was found wearing a T-shirt with the picture of Moosewala printed on the backside of the garment.