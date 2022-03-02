New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, wherein both leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, a report by news agency ANI said.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck. They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas", it noted.

