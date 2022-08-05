New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke on the phone with President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi congratulated Marcos Jr. on becoming the 17th President of the Southeast Asian country following his victory in the presidential election in May.

The two leaders reviewed various areas of bilateral engagement, and expressed satisfaction at the rapid growth of cooperation between the two countries in recent years, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister reiterated the important role that Philippines plays in India's Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific Vision, and expressed the desire to further expand bilateral relations.

Modi also assured the President of India's full support in his plans and projects for Philippines' development. (IANS)