Bhubaneswar: With an eye on the 2024 elections, BJP will hold the 'Prashikshan Shivir' Odisha with several heavyweight party leaders including national president J P Nadda scheduled to attend the event in September. The development comes in the backdrop of Union Home Minister Amit Shah kickstarting BJP's preparations for ‘Mission 120+’ in 2024.

State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said that apart from Nadda national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and newly appointed Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal will also visit Odisha. “Prashikshan Shivir, which was originally planned for last month and later postponed, will be held in the last week of September Nadda will be attending this training workshop. National general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and newly appointed Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal will also be visiting Odisha,” said Harichandan. '

He also said while Nadda’s itinerary has not been finalised, Bansal will be coming on a two-day visit beginning September 5 to take stock of the situation.