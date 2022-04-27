Jaipur (Rajasthan): Slamming poll strategist Prashant Kishor's buzz of joining Congress, in a veiled attack Rashtriya Lok Dal Minister Subhash Garg tweeted "Only leadership and workers can make an organisation strong and powerful, no advisor and service provider. Leadership needs Chanakya and not a businessman." Garg, who is the Technical Education Minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, without naming the national party Congress or anyone's name tweeted on Tuesday. Known to be Ghelot's confidant his statement on the party 'needs Chanakya from within the party, rather than outsiders,' shows his disapproval of Kishore in the Congress party. Garg's calling them an agency has to question their role. Although he has neither named any party nor any person in his tweet, yet the language of his tweet is clearly pointing towards Kishor.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressing the media

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also said in his statement that parties have been taking professionals along in the past and that Kishor has become a brand now. Addressing the media, Gehlot said “PK was with Modiji in 2014, then he went with Nitishji, then went to Punjab with Congress. This is a professional job. We constantly take advice from such agencies or experts. But now, PK’s has become a brand now, I agree.”

However, Kishor pointed out that he had distanced himself from his company, which was working with the regional parties, and the Congress leaders were not convinced with the explanation. Sources in the know of things said that Kishor was offered a key role as part of an Empowered Action Group 2024, but the strategist wanted to lead the panel, something the high command was not comfortable with.

Besides, an eminent position for an outsider within the Congress system would have diminished the role of several veterans, who have been involved in preparing strategy and managing poll campaigns for decades. Naturally, the eight-member panel reviewing Kishor’s proposals was divided over the issue of his induction, even though it agreed with most of his formulations.