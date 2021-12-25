Dehradun: Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat resigned from the post in a rather dramatic manner by staging a walk out of the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Friday. BJP state president Madan Kaushik, however, denied having any information about the resignation. While speaking to ETV Bharat, Kaushik said "Minister Rawat was angry about the issue of Medical College in Kotdwar. I am leaving from Gopeshwar right now and reaching Dehradun," and implied that this discrepancy is not good for the party.

Harak Singh Rawat confirmed his resignation with ETV Bharat, saying that his health is deteriorating because of the recent affairs and the post of the minister that he holds in Uttarakhand is, too, small for his ambitions for the state. He further added that he has been putting forth his demands in front of the party for the past five years but to no avail, and therefore he assumed that it is appropriate to resign.

The Medical College issue in Kotdwar is reportedly the main issue behind Rawat's disappointment, leading to his resignation. If the sources are to be believed, there is a possibility that Harak Singh Rawat is reportedly planning to join Congress. The speculation has come after his recent meeting with Congress' Harish Rawat. However, Harak Singh Rawat has denied the reports of leaving the party since he left for Delhi.

Before joining BJP, Harak Singh Rawat raised a banner of revolt against the Congress high command in 2016 while he was a member of the party. For the past few months, he hasn't maintained a cordial relationship with the party leaders, for which he was summoned to Delhi. However, the matter had calmed down a few days ago, yet his resignation followed.

