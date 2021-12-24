MiG-21 crashes in Jaisalmer, one killed
Jaisalmer: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed today evening around 8.30 pm in Desert National Park near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. One unidentified person died in the crash. The mishap occurred in the Western Sector during the training sortie.
According to the sources, a search was on for the pilot. On receiving information, the police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot.
This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 24, 2021
An inquiry is being ordered.
The rescue team has also left for Jaisalmer.
More details awaited.
