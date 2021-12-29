Panaji (Goa): Goa Minister and MLA Michael Lobo unveiled the statue of Portuguese football legend Christiano Ronaldo at Arpora. The 410-kg statue worth 12 lakhs was established with the aim to inspire the youth of this nation to take football to its next level on global platforms.

Lobo being in vexation of BJP with their delayed response regarding his wife's nomination in the Shivoli Constituency has planned to quit BJP.

Meanwhile, the minister targeted the BJP stating it was a commercial party.

During the launch, the minister addressed the people stating that Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Modi were his significant role models in life and that he acquired inspiration from these leaders.

Initially, some of the Hindu organizations opposed the establishment of a foreign player. In response, the minister stated them to avoid unnecessary politics and rather take the ideals from every individual.

Adding on, the minister said, "there are some people who have opposed the installation of the statue and I think they are the staunch football haters. They don't consider football as a religion. Football is a game where everyone is equal, irrespective of caste, colour, religion, etc. Still, these people are opposing it with black flags. I can't say anything about them and just want to bow down to them."

(With agency inputs)

Also read: Goa reports 1st Omicron case; minor traveller from UK found infected