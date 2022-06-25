New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all States and UTs to conduct events in jails to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav next month with the inmates lodged under charges of various offenses. The MHA has also chalked out detailed programs for the Azadi Mahotsav to be celebrated in July. In a communication with the Chief Secretaries, DG, and IG (Prison) of all States and UTs, the home ministry said that the program would consist of cultural programs (Desh Bhakti songs, dance, rangoli, etc).

The MHA program lists also include weekend programs like yoga, meditation, counseling sessions (focus on job search, rehabilitation), patriotic movie nights to be organized for the inmates, and extended outreach via NGOs, religious organizations, and others. "The State governments and Union Territory Administrations are requested to issue suitable instructions for taking necessary steps to get the events curated and have the program celebrated in all jails of the country with full fervor and maximum outreach so as to make the event a grand success," the MHA said.

Earlier, the Home Ministry had proposed to give special remission to certain categories of prisoners and release them in three phases-15th August 2022 (75th anniversary of independence), 26 January 2023 (Republic Day), and again on 15th August 2023. MHA has separately issued a letter on June 10, informing that a special module has been added to the prisons software which will facilitate the State Prison authorities in processing the cases of eligible prisoners in a speedy and accurate manner.