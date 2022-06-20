New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs will hold a National Conference on Cyber Safety and National Security (Cyber Apradh Se Azadi - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on Monday. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Union Minister Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest at the conference.

The conference is part of the efforts to create mass awareness for the prevention of cybercrimes in the country. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), in the MHA in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India in the run-up to tomorrow's conference had also organized functions at 75 places in different States and Union Territories on Cyber Hygiene, Prevention of Cyber Crimes, Cyber Safety and National Security under the banner "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" from June 8 to 17.

The Conference will also be attended by the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Culture, and from the States and Union Territories and representatives from various organisations amongst others. (ANI)