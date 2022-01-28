NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to announce a possible date to start the enrollment of Census 2021 next week when the budget session of the Parliament begins on Monday. In September 2020, the Registrar General of India (RGI) was supposed to conduct the enumeration for National Population Register (NPR). However, due to the outbreak of Covid19, the process was postponed for an indefinite period.

The deadline for updating of jurisdictional changes has also been extended. "The RGI is working on the modalities to start the enrollment work in close association with the MHA," a senior official from the Home Ministry said. Significantly, the Centre has earlier extended the deadline for jurisdictional changes for all States up to June 30 this year.

The official said that states are required to provide information on changes in the number of notified districts, villages, towns etc before every census. "In this period the data is compiled and shared with the RGI which begins its preparatory work for the census," the official said. Meanwhile, the home ministry has prepared as many as 29 vital issues on which they will update the Parliament next week.

The home ministry official said that elaborate answers will be given in the Rajya Sabah on Wednesday by the Home Ministry. Issues which have been prioritised by the home ministry includes status of Census 2021, fake FIRs under UAPA and Sedition Law, banned organisation in the country, relief package for Maharashtra, crime against women among others.

The home ministry will also give its reply on the demand for withdrawal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). Several organisations from Northeastern States of Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland have been demanding withdrawal of AFSPA from the Northeast especially after the killing of 13 civilians in Nagaland's Mon district in December by the security forces.