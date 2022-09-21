New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has discontinued three medals given to Central Armed Police Forces(CAPFs) personnel and other police organisations for their excellent performance while discharging internal security duties and other exemplary works. The three awards are: 'Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak - J&K State/LWE Region/NE Region', 'Utkrisht Seva Padak' and 'Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak'.

A home ministry official said the decision has been taken as part of the process to improve the awards ecosystem.

"The 'Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak- J&K State/LWE Region/ NE Region' instituted vide Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No 23011/3/2018- PMA dated 23.07.2018 for members of police personnel in Central Armed Police Forces(CAPFs)/ Central Police Organizations(CPOs), State/Union Territory(UT) Police forces and Security Organisations stands discontinued w.e.f 01.01.2023," a notification issued by the home ministry said.

In another notification, the home ministry said, "The 'Utkrisht Seva Padak' and 'Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak' instituted vide Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No 11024/02/ 2018-PMA dated 23.07.2018 for permanent police personnel and other permanent support staff working in Central Armed Police Forces(CAPFs), State/ Union Territory (UT) Police Forces, Central Police Organizations(CPOs), Assam Rifles, National Security Guards, Intelligence organizations of the Central Government/ State/ UT/ CAPF, Home Guards and any other armed Police Force of the Union throughout the Indian Union, stands discontinued in respect of the Central Armed Police Forces, Central Police Organisations, Assam Rifles, National Security Guard, Intelligence organisations of the Central Government/CAPF with immediate effect". (PTI)