Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Men in uniform are winning the hearts of the people in the Raipur district of Chhattisgarh by standing up for public cause. For the past twelve years, police forces in Raipur have been donating blood to the needy and thereby saved more than 3,000 lives so far. The police are mostly presently in a 'negative image', but the humanitarian gesture of the Raipur cops calls for a review of that perception.

Read: Chhattisgarh: Six arrested with drugs worth over Rs 1 crore in Raipur

For those in need of blood for any emergency, the police in Raipur is available just a phone call away. Apart from providing security to the civilians, the police come forward to donate blood to members of CRPF troopers, and other paramilitary forces who sustained injuries while carrying out anti-Naxal operations in various parts of Chhattisgarh.

Police forces have formed a WhatsApp group wherein 163 cops are its active members. These members can be contacted anytime for blood donation. Anybody in need of blood can drop a message in their group and after some time, the donor will be available at the hospital to give his blood. Even women constables are members of this WhatsApp group.

Constable Deepak Prasad deputed at the Police Lines says, "Everybody should donate blood. Because it helps in saving someone's life. Our jawans always are ready to donate blood to the needy."

Head constable Omprakash Pandey says, "We have developed a system in our police department for providing blood to people. Whenever such emergency arises, police forces are sent to that particular place for donating blood. At least 200 to 250 people are given blood every year."

Vaibhav Mishra, Reserve Inspector, deputed at Raipur Police Lines, said, "In the past four years, our jawans have donated blood to nearly 1,500 people and since 2011 when the project was started more than 3,000 people were given blood."