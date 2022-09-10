Rohtak: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik once again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to bring a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) to benefit the farmers. Malik was speaking at an education conference at Nandal Bhavan in Haryana's Rohtak on Friday, said, “Modiji is not a bad man, but after coming to Delhi (becoming the PM at the Centre), I do not know what happened to him. When he was in Gujarat, he used to write letters to the Central government over the MSP, but after coming to Delhi, he was no longer with us. All the progress of Adani happened because he is a friend of Modi." Malik said that the condition of the farmers will not improve until a law is made on MSP. Farmers have to agitate once again, he opined.

The Modi government annihilated both the farmers and the jawans. "When elections come, you will be reduced to Hindu-Muslim subjects. So, you need to be careful at the time of elections. Be careful, who is in favour of the farmers this time. If someone is in favour, vote for him. If not, don't vote for him,” Malik said. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “intention regarding MSP is not right.

In a country where farmers and jawans are not happy, that cannot progress, he said and added that farmers have to fight again for the law on MSP. The Governor of Meghalaya said that he is not against the Prime Minister “but the Prime Minister has changed after coming to Delhi”. He described the Prime Minister as a “benefactor of the capitalists”.

Malik said that there is a “lack of quality education in the country”. “For the last 51 years, there was no debate in Parliament on the issue of education. More than six per cent of the total budget of the country has not been spent on education,” Malik said. He advised the youth to excel in studies and requested the parents to get their daughters admitted to the best institutes. “Delhi knows nothing but money and power,” he said and added that he will meet the Prime Minister and urge the MSP law and issues related to farmers.