New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that the seven Indian sailors who are on board a UAE flagged cargo vessel that has been hijacked by the Houthis rebels recently, are safe and in good health.

On January 2, 2022, seven Indian nationals were among the 11-member crew onboard a UAE flagged ship, Rwabee, that has been hijacked by Iran-backed Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen.

Addressing the weekly media briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Government of India is in touch with multiple sources to enquire well being our sailors and to reinforce our message to Houthis that our sailors should be released soon".

Seven Indian sailors (on UAE vessel)are safe, in good health. Their captors aren't allowing them to communicate with their families," he added.

Earlier this month, confirming the development, the Government of India has urged the Houthis to ensure the safety of the Indian sailors and release them immediately.

A spokesperson had said, "We are in touch with the company operating the ship. We also understand from the company and other sources that all Indian crew members are safe,”

Earlier he reiterated that the Government of India is making all efforts to secure their early release. "India is concerned at the recent intensification of conflict in Yemen', he added. Meanwhile, India at the UNSC has expressed grave concern over the seizure of the UAE vessel, Rwabee.

Taking to Twitter, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti, called for the immediate release of 7 Indian crew members and expresses deep concern about their safety & well-being, and urged the Houthis to ensure their safety till release.