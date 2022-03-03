Lucknow: As the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election is underway, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati in her tweets asked voters to show the 'power of voting' and get rid of 'dictatorial', 'caste orientated' and 'narrow-minded' present dispensation in UP.

In her first tweet, Mayawati said, "Polling is underway for the 57 assembly seats in 10 districts of UP today. Hence, exercise your voting rights for overall development in society."

In the second tweet, the BSP supremo wrote, "After the completion of the fifth phase of UP elections, the opponents have entered into a hopeless situation. Hence, they are resorting to violence and uncivilised behaviour. With your voting power, you can give a befitting reply to these political parties (opponents). Be on a mission to install a strong government in UP."

In the last one, she stated, "The prime responsibility of the good government is extending honour to women, providing security to people as well as taking care of their self-respect, besides generation of employment options so that they can eke out their livelihood. The BSP has the best track record. Don't get stuck in the whirl of 'Jumlebazi', again."