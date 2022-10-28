Meerut: At least 400 Hindu community people have been allegedly forced to convert to Christianity in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut in Malin village in Mangatapuram, said police. The victims alleged that some people helped them during the Corona epidemic, and now the same people pressurized them to to remove the idols/statues of gods and goddesses from their homes.

According to police, the victims reached the SP office with the BJP leader, Deepak Sharma who said, "The conversion of Hindus in Meerut is being done by luring and intimidating about 400 people of the Dalit community. The people of the settlement are being pressured to convert from Hindu to Christianity." Sharma has reached the SP office to stop this conspiracy of conversion and has demanded action by giving an application to the SP.

SP Piyush Singh said, "On Friday, some people reached our office and gave an application. It is alleged that people of other religions want to forcibly convert the religions of the people of Malin village. Instructions have been given to take action by registering an FIR against the accused. The matter will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken."