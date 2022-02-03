Chandigarh: Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP leader and former President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, on Thursday, hinted that Capt Amarinder Singh will not be the chief minister if the BJP along with Captain’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukat) forms the government in Punjab.

Addressing media at BJP Punjab office here, Sirsa said this while answering questions of the media persons. When he was asked Captain Amarinder Singh still lives in his farmhouse and is not accessible to people, Sirsa said, “He (referring to Capt Amarinder) will remain in his farmhouse even after the elections as he will not be the ‘Pilot’ of the party. The Pilot of our party will be someone else.”

However, he hinted at a possible reconciliation between Akali Dal and BJP in a post-poll scenario. When Sirsa was asked if there was a possibility of a BJP-Akali Dal reunion. He responded, "Anything can happen in politics".

The saffron allies broke ties after 23 years over differences over the now-repealed three Farm Laws.

Further referring to Rahul Gandhi as a naughty kid on reporters question which quoted, Rahul Gandhi's 'China-Pakistan are closer' remarks, Sirsa said "Rahul Gandhi forgets that he was signing deals with China in place of Prime Minister, he forgets that his mother's NGO received aid from China. He takes money from China and poses questions to us."

