Farrukhabad (UP): In an unfortunate incident in the district on Thursday night, a teacher hanged himself after killing his two innocent daughters. The incident came to light the next day morning when villagers found the dead body of Sunil Jatav (38) and his two daughter's Shagun (7) and Shrishti (11) lying on the bed.

After getting information from villagers, police reached the spot and took the dead bodies into their possession, and started an investigation. SP Ashok Kumar Meena said, "Police have recovered a suicide note which mentions that the man is going to his wife as he can't live without her. Family members have said that Sunil's wife passed away 2 months ago. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken as per law", SP added further.

Sunil, who was a teacher at Babu Singh Inter College located in village Arrahpaharpur celebrated his daughter's birthday a day before the incident and also took her daughters to the market for a walk, said family members.