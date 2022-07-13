Katihar (Bihar): A woman's eyes in Bihar were stabbed with a wooden object by a man who attacked her in her husband's absence and left her struggling for her life.

The incident took place in Dakra Dam area in Katihar on Tuesday. The victim Rekha Devi's minor daughter said that at around midnight, a local man she identified as Mohammad Shamim called her mother out. As the woman went out, the man caught and dragged her to the nearby Patwa farm where he stabbed her eyes with a wooden stick.

"We were sleeping when Shamim took mother to Patwa field. First, he tied her hands and then stabbed her in the eyes. There was no quarrel with him. Papa (Subhash Choudhary) is in Delhi to earn a livelihood," the victim's daughter said. Anarvati Devi, the mother of the victim, also gave a similar account. Pawan, the victim's cousin, said as soon as they knew about the attack, they rushed to the spot and saw Rekha bleeding from both her eyes.

"We rushed her to Amalabad from where she was referred to Sadar Hospital and then to Medical College. The victim is the daughter of my aunt. Right now she is unable to speak," Pawan said. Superintendent of Police Katihar, Jitendra Kumar said that prima facie the matter appears to be of mutual enmity.

"The police are investigating the matter from every angle. We came to know from the family members of the woman that her husband had gone out for work only 6 days ago. The woman was living with her daughter close to the dam," he said. "At present, a team has been constituted to investigate the incident. Soon the accused will be arrested," the SP said.