Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed all officers and bureaucrats of the State Secretariat to use iPhones for government work and send text messages. They further revealed that the State Secretariat are unable to repose faith on the security systems of android phones and hence the Chief Minister has asked them to use iPhones.

The Chief Minister had been extremely vocal claiming that the BJP Government at the Centre had been using the Pegasus Spyware to eavesdrop on Opposition party leaders. At one point the Chief Minister showed reporters that she had sealed the camera of her mobile phone with leucoplast to avoid being spied on. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo repeatedly showed the phone to the public during rallies.

The Supreme Court in August said that according to the report submitted by the technical committee on the Pegasus issue, no conclusive evidence has been found in relation to the Pegasus spyware in 29 mobile phones examined by the panel.