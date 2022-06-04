Patna: The doctors in Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences(IGIMS) hospital here have marked a record of sorts by performing two major surgeries on two children through endoscopy. A nine-month-old was operated and a hairpin was removed from the stomach of the child while another ten-year-old was operated and a plastic chunk was removed from his food pipe. "Both the surgeries turned successful," said the doctors.

In fact, a 9-month-old child was admitted to the IGIMS Pediatric Department due to a cold, cough, and fever. But in the course of the investigation, it was found that the hairpin is stuck in his stomach. At the same time, a 10-year-old child was admitted for having difficulty in swallowing food. The parents of the child informed doctors that their child had swallowed plastic while eating 'Kurkure' and found it difficult to eat and drink.

For these surgeries, Dr. Sanjeev Jha and Dr. Ravikant Kumar of the Pediatric Department led the team of Dr. Dheeraj, Dr. Manjinder, Dr. Brajesh, and Dr. Surendra who successfully concluded the operation through endoscopy.