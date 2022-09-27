Hyderabad: Singer Falguni Pathak has taken a U-turn on her recent tirade against Neha Kakkar for recreating her iconic song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai'. According to reports, Falguni has said she is fine if her songs are recreated however the same should be done well. "Adapt karo lekin acchi tarike se karo. Remixes ban rahe hai aajkal aur acche bhi ban rahe hai jo humlog bhi stage pe gaate hai.

Lekin usko acchi tarah se use karo na. Tum usko faltu kyu bana dete ho (Adapt but do it well. There are so many remixes being made well and even we sing it on stage. But do it well. Why do you spoil it)?" she said in an interview. Recently, Neha recreated Falguni's hit song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, after which the latter expressed her disappointment and shared fans' posts on Instagram, which slammed Neha for ‘ruining’ the original song.

Falguni, the original singer behind the 90s hit track, reshared fans' posts on Instagram Story, indirectly showing her disapproval of Neha's version titled O Sajna. "How long you can go Neha Kakkar? Stop ruining our old classics for us. Falguni Pathak is the OG. Stop with it already," one of the posts on Falguni's Instagram Story read. In another interview, Falguni said that she was "almost about to puke" when she first heard the remake.

"I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha," she said. The original song was released in 1999 and it featured actor Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest. The song was a massive hit.

The new version was unveiled recently. Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma have featured in the music video of 'O Sajna'. Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for recreating old hit Hindi songs, has composed O Sajna.