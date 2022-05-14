Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the receipt of e mails by private and government-operated schools, personnel from the Bhopal police administration swung into action and conducted checks at St Joseph School situated at Habibganj. St Joseph was the first institution in Bhopal to receive an e mail threatening to blow up the school. Later, the police did not find any bombs on the school premises.

Although not taking anything to chance, different police stations in Bhopal under whose jurisdiction the schools are situated were alerted and asked to conduct search operations. Bhopal police headquarters was overseeing the search operations. The timing of the e mail, threatening to blow up schools in Bhopal, also increased the anxiety level among police personnel because CBSE Term 2 exam for Class XII was being conducted.

Crime branch SP Shailendra Chauhan while confirming the incident said some schools in Bhopal received the letter electronically. "We have been trying to trace the origin and source of the e mail. Prima facie, it appeared that the e mail originated from Russia. The bomb disposal team and dog squad were pressed into service at different schools in the city. But, we didn't find anything till date."