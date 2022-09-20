Serampore: The management of the Srirampur Mahesh Jagannath Temple in Serampoire West Bengal has requested Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani to take up the construction of Srirampur Railway station on the model of Mahesh temple with the Railway ministry. Irani is on a three-day visit to West Bengal under the Lok Sabha Prabhas Yojana programme.

She landed at the Kolkata airport at 11 am on Monday and first went to the BJP party office in Serampore, Hooghly. On the first day of her visit, the management at the Mahesh temple took up the issue of the construction of the railway station with her . The plan was first conceptualized during the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stint as the Union Railway Minister.

However the proposal did not materialize. According to BJP sources, the Irani will visit 21 places in Bengal within three days. The Union Minister will participate in public outreah programmes and party meetings in several Assembly constituencies of the Serampore Lok Sabha. Irani participated in a organisational meeting at the party office in Serampore on Monday.

She is again expected to go and offer prayers at Nagat Mahesh Jagannath Temple and the traditional Jai Krishna Library in Uttarpara. The minister will also pay respects to the busts of freedom fighters and writers. She will take part in programmes at various places including Hooghly, Mushat, Jangipara and Dankuni.