Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane was on Friday admitted to the Leelavati hospital in suburban Bandra. Rane was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness, sources said. "He is under observation for a routine investigation," the doctors informed. While Rane's younger son Nitesh said that his father's condition is now stable. "He is fine now. A routine check-up is being done," Nitesh told the sources.