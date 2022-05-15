Udaipur: Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said on Sunday that the Chintin Shivir in Udaipur, of which Sunday was the last day, will churn out solutions to the problems that have arisen in the last eight years. Patole slammed the Narendra Modi government, saying several issues such as unemployment, farmers not getting fair prices, inflation and the like have pushed the country to the verge of destruction.

"The government has worked to destroy the country in the last eight years. They have fuelled the fire of inflation, turned the farmer away, and contributed to the increase in poverty. The most worrisome thing is that neither our borders nor our constitution are safe anymore. All these concerning topics are being discussed here. I feel that the roadmap that is being prepared to take the battle from the streets to the parliament will ultimately pay off.

Further highlighting Congress' plans for farmers, Patole said the party wanted to help farmers under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act). "There should be 100 days of work for farmers under MGNREGA. GST should be removed from tractors and other equipment being used on farms. Policies such as subsidized seeds and fertilizers and ensuring employment for youth from farmer families will also be looked into," he stated.

