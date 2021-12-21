Varanasi: Winter has arrived and several North Indian cities are reeling under icy cold waves. Like human beings, the devotees of Kashi Dham (Varanasi) have started putting warm clothes on Lord Krishna, Radha, Ganesh and other idols, so as to protect them from winter chill or catching cold.

As per religious tradition of Varanasi, the people of Kashi treat their Lords as part of their family and do everything, what they they do for their own family. In the important temples of Varanasi, Lord Krishna, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and several other deities could be seen wearing woolen pullovers, socks and gloves.

Manohar Krishna Das, a resident of Varanasi, said, "This is a service to the Lord and we do to protect the Almighty from catching the cold. "

Govind Das, said, "This is one of the ways to pay obeisance to the Lord. We also bathe idols of the deities in warm water."