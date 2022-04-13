Khargone: Communal violence erupted in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh on Ram Navami. The miscreants pelted stones at a Ram Navmi procession which triggered vandalism and arson in the area. ETV Bharat spoke to Santosh Maali, an eyewitness, regarding the incident.

Santosh told that some miscreants blasted the houses in the area with the gas stove. He added that there was no one to save them. He further highlighted that police reached the spot after things turned to ashes.

Locals leaving the city, fearing riots ,curfew in Khargone

The eyewitness accentuated that many locals have left their homes fearing the rise of riots and curfew in the city. Santosh said that locals are feared as it was the third time that the city encountered such an intense riot.

Earlier on Ram Navami, in the stampede during communal violence, the rioters took away the belongings of the local people and burnt houses with petrol. The miscreants set fire to the gas stove, household items and clothes. The eyewitness further told that people who have left their homes have written in big letters that the house is on sale.

Currently, the city is under curfew and a large number of police forces, along with other security teams including the Rapid Action Force are patrolling the entire urban area.

