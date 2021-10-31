New Delhi: 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' is being celebrated across the country on Sunday on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day marking the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia.

Shah presided over the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' (National Unity Day) function at Kevadia where he also paid floral tribute to Sadar Patel's 182-metre-tall statue. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid his humble tributes on national unity day.

Taking to Twitter today, Nitin Gadkari wrote in Hindi, "Humble tributes to a symbol of determination, strong will and the architect of modern India, Bharat Ratna awardee, Iron Man of India, Shri Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, on his birth anniversary. Happy National Unity Day to all. #RashtriyaEktaDiwas #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel National Unity Day"

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called Patel a stalwart of India's freedom struggle.

"I join the nation in paying tribute to the Iron Man and towering architect of independent India, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji. A stalwart of India's freedom struggle, he laid the foundation of a vibrant and united India. His will and resolve continue to inspire generations," tweeted Puri today.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said that the nation will always be grateful to Patel for the steps taken by him for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

"On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the iron man who united the nation, I pay my respects and tributes to him.#RashtriyaEktaDiwas. My best wishes to all the countrymen. The nation will always be grateful to him for the steps taken by him for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," tweeted Goyal today.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his wishes today on National Unity Day.

"Congratulations on 'National Unity Day'! The birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was dedicated to the unity and integrity of India, is celebrated as 'National Unity Day'. This day inspires us to live with the spirit of peace, harmony, cooperation and fraternity," tweeted Adityanath in Hindi.

(ANI)