Chandigarh: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking security on Wednesday. Earlier he had filed a petition seeking security before the Delhi High Court but it was withdrawn later.

Bishnoi, a key suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala filed the petition before the Delhi High Court earlier in the day apprehending a "fake encounter" by Punjab Police. He sought a direction from the Delhi High Court instructing the Tihar Jail Authority and Delhi Police to provide him security.

However, later Bishnoi's counsel submitted before Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma that he wishes to withdraw the petition and wants to file it before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. "The petition is dismissed as withdrawn," the court said.