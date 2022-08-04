Kurukshetra: Special Task Force of Haryana Police detained a man in connection with a bomb recovery near 'Mirchi Hotel' in the Shahabad area of the city on Wednesday. As soon as the information was received, a team of STF and local police reached the spot, and a bomb disposal squad has also been called in.

According to police, a conspiracy was hatched to terrorize Kurukshetra before August 15, but it was foiled by the team of Haryana Police and STF. The bomb recovered from the spot is having a timer connected to it. Later, the police detained a suspect who is been identified as Shamsher Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab. For now, STF officials are interrogating Shamsher at Shahabad's Markanda police station.