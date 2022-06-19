Kolkata: At a time when the younger generation is steadily being drawn away from books with the increasing use of mobile phones and other digital modes of reading, a north Kolkata resident has taken up a unique initiative of setting up a roadside library to provide people wider access to books.

Mohammad Tousif Ahmed has opened the free library at Alimudfdin Street in Kolkata recently. Due to its close proximity to the local bus stop, the library has grabbed the attention of pedestrians as well as daily commuters.

Rahman said the 'Roadside Open Library' has helped bring back the habit of reading books. According to him, reading books is an integral part of Bengali culture. Rahman said that he would talk to Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim for permission to open more libraries. The library has children's magazines, stories, and rhyme books besides six books for adults.

There are also books by Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam and Abdul Kalam Azadalong with novels by modern writers and poets. Books are available in Bengali, Hindi, English, and Urdu in the open roadside library.