Kolkata: Kolkata witnessed its first gay wedding when renowned costume designer Abhishek Roy tied the knot with his long-time partner Chaitanya Sharma. The wedding ceremony was performed at a central Kolkata hotel observing traditional Bengali rituals.

People close to Abhishek and Chaitanya attended the wedding on Sunday. Chaitanya, a digital marketer, is a resident of Gurugram. Eminent make-up artist Aniruddha Chakladar was also present at Abhishek's wedding.

Incidentally, same-sex marriage is still not legal in India. They are hoping that their marriage will give courage to other gay couples as well. Legendary dancer Tanushree Shankar was also present at the wedding with her daughter Srinanda Shankar.