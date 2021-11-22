Moga (Punjab): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that every woman of Punjab, who is above 18 years of age, will be given Rs 1000 per month if his party forms government in Punjab in 2022.

"If we form govt in Punjab in 2022, then we will give every woman of the state, who is above 18 years of age, Rs 1000 per month. If a family has 3 female members then each will get Rs 1000. This will be the world's biggest women empowerment programme," Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering in Moga. "Elderly women who are getting an old-age pension will continue to get that in addition to the Rs 1,000 to be credited into their accounts," he added.

"In Punjab, a fake Kejriwal is roaming. Whatever I promise here, he repeats the same. In the entire country, only one man, Kejriwal, can bring down your electricity bill to zero. So beware of that fake Kejriwal," Kejriwal further said.

Kejriwal arrived in Punjab Monday morning as part of AAP's 'Mission Punjab' tour aimed at rallying support for the upcoming state election polls.

Addressing media upon his arrival in Amritsar, Kejriwal said he will visit Ludhiana in the evening and will attend a party programme in Amritsar on Tuesday.

A statement issued by AAP said Kejriwal will visit various places in Punjab in the next month and announce the party's programmes for the state and its people.

Earlier, Kejriwal had promised up to 300 units of free electricity for each household in Punjab, free and better treatment in all government hospitals in the state, among other things if his party is voted to power in the assembly elections due early next year.