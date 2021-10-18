New Delhi: Shocked over the targeted killing of non-locals in Jammu & Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked NIA and CRPF DG Kuldeep Singh on Monday to extensively monitor the situation from ground zero. The development took place following a meeting at the Home Ministry over the continuous killing of migrant labourers in Jammu & Kashmir.

Singh is already camping in J&K along with senior officials of IB and other paramilitary forces. CRPF spokesperson Prince Bharadwaj spoke to ETV Bharat and said, "The DG has been camping in J&K."

While Monday's meeting at the home ministry was chaired by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla which was attended by DGs of Central Armed Police Force, IB among others. Other senior officials of IB and NIA have also been asked to stay put in J&K to chalk out strategies to stop the killings. Kuldeep Singh had visited J&K last week and reviewed the law and order situation. According to the sources, Singh has asked security forces to take tough action against militants and those supporting them.

Singh who was performing the responsibility as DG CRPF was given an additional charge as NIA DG in May following the superannuation of NIA DG YC Modi. As many as 11 people have lost their lives in the past few weeks in Kashmir. "The incidents of killing have proved that the Pakistan-backed terrorists are desperate to make their presence felt," a senior official in the Home Ministry said.

Significantly, following large-scale anti-terror operations, 13 terrorists have also been killed in the last 10 days. The ongoing terror incidents in J&K were also highlighted in a security review meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The meeting which was attended by NSA Ajit Doval, IB chief Arvind Kumar, DGPs of States and UTs, chief of paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies also discussed the overall law and order situation of the country.

Meanwhile, talking to ETV Bharat, Brigadier (retd), BK Khanna said that the ongoing terror strikes by the militants are a new strategy of Pakistan to destabilize India. "Killing the civilians is a new strategy of Pakistan-backed militants. It's a well-known fact that ISI is instigating all these violent activities," said Khanna.

He suggested that along with strict military action against terrorists, development activities should also continue in J&K. "After the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan was keen to create trouble in J&K. And that is why they are adopting a new strategy of targeting soft targets (civilians). If there is continuous development the terrorist can't lure the youths," said former Brigadier.