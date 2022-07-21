Dakshina Kannada: A member of the Dakshina Kannada Kambala committee involved in the famous buffalo race in Karnataka has filed a complaint against three including 'Usain Bolt of Kambala' Srinivas Gowda for allegedly creating fake records in order to get lakhs of rupees as donations and thereby cheating the general public. The owner of Kambala buffaloes, Lokesh Shetty, has filed a complaint with the station officer of Moodbidri.

In his complaint, Lokesh alleged that fake records were created to get lakh of rupees in donations and thereby cheating the public. Besides Gowda, Lokesh has named Gunapala Kadamba of Kambala Academy and Ratnakar, owner of Sky Weave organization which announces the results of the high octane buffalo race through laser beam as the other accused in his complaint.

The complaint further said that Gunapala Kadamba has created several fake records in the name of Srinivasa Gowda, who is said to have got trained in Kambala academy and has cheated fans of Kambala, media, people representatives, and the public. All the three accused have got lakh of donations from the government and public sector without keeping any account, Lokesh alleged.

He said that the third accused in the case-Ratnakar-has colluded with Gunapala and Srinivas Gowda in all their misdeeds and without any authorized recognition, he has intentionally given a verdict in order to cheat the public. "It is confirmed through a video that went viral a few months ago about life threats to people who raised voices against this cheating. Due to these accused, the fame and prestige of Kambala are in the doldrums. Young racers have lost the resolve to compete," alleged Lokesh.

Lokesh has submitted the alleged fake record copies along with his complaint. He has sent the copies to the city police commissioner, home minister, and deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada. Shetty also informed that he will file a private complaint in court if the police do not hold any investigation in the matter. He further alleged that the technology used for deciding speed in Kambala cannot be trusted and it has no authorized recognition.

In the Aikala Kambala which was held on February 1, 2020, it was announced that Srinivas Gowda has run 100 meters of Kambala in 9.55 sec, thereby breaking the record of world sprint record holder Usain Bolt, who had run 100 meters in 9.58 seconds, thereby creating ripples across the country. Srinivas Gowda was congratulated by the then sports minister Kiren Rijiju, who invited him to Delhi.

In addition, the then chief minister B S Yediyurappa also honored and gave him assistance. Many organizations also felicitated and gave cash awards to Gowda.

