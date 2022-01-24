New Delhi: In a statement on Monday, Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions, Independent Sectoral Federations/ Associations back the proposal of Samyukta Kisan Morcha in observing 31 January 2022 as “A Day of Betrayal".

The statement further adds, "we have been keenly following the developments since the announcement of the repeal of farm laws by the Prime Minister on 19 November 2021. While the common reaction was that of elation at the announcement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had taken a cautious stand that though the dharna at Delhi borders was being lifted, many more, equally important demands remain to be fulfilled and future course of action will be decided based on the steps taken by the government in the matter.

Unfortunately, the government seems to be dithering on the promises made to the SKM in writing, such as the formation of a committee to look into the question of legal guarantee for MSP for agricultural produce, withdrawal of Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, sacking of Ajay Mishra Teni, the alleged perpetrator of Lakhimpur Kheri atrocity, etc. Narendra Tomar, the Agricultural Minister, who tried to salvage the image of the PM as having buckled before the rock-like resolve of the Farmers, shamelessly said, “we can always enact the laws again”.

Therefore, the decision to observe 31 January as “A Day of Betrayal” is correct and this government needs to be told that their act of betrayal will not go unnoticed.

"We also thank the SKM for their decision to back the nationwide strike call given by us for 23-24 February 2022 against the anti-labor, anti-people, and anti-national policies comprising of wholesale privatization of national assets and pushing the labor codes.

We call upon our unions all over India to extend their solidarity and support in all possible manner for observing 31 January as black day." the statement added.