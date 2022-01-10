Jodhpur: Rajasthan government on Monday kick-started Covid 'precaution dose' shots to frontline workers as well as elderly persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities. Mahesh Uttamchandani, a resident of Jodhpur, was among the recipients of 'precaution dose', who had contracted Covid for 11 times.

After taking the 'precaution dose' on Monday, Mahesh, said, "I was hospitalised for 40 days. Besides, I was diagnosed Covid positive for 11 times. When the precaution dose drive began, I came forward to take the jab. Apart from this, I also appealed to those eligible to take the booster dose. They should come forward and take the Covid jab."

Mahesh Uttamchandani along with his family had gone to Turkey to attend a marriage function and after returning to India he was found Covid positive. His other family members had been found Corona positive later on. Mahesh Uttamchandani was the first person who had been detected Covid positive in Jodhpur in 2020.

The Rajasthan government has started Covid 'precaution dose' from Monday at Residency Hospital of Jodhpur in which frontline workers and persons aged 60 years and above as well as comorbidities were given booster dose.

Jodhpur Collector Indrajeet Singh, CMO Dr Balwant Manda and several others took 'precaution dose' on Monday and also appealed to others to follow suit.