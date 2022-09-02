Haridwar: Haridwar hate speech accused and former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairperson Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, alias Wasim Rizvi, on Friday surrendered at Haridwar district court under the direction of the Supreme Court since his bail tenure got over.

Prior to surrendering, Tyagi met Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad office bearers at Niranjani Akhada and held a brief discussion with Akhada president Swami Ravindra Puri during which Shambhavi Peethadheeshwar and Kali Sena chief Swami Anand Swaroop also remained present.

Later, talking to the media, Tyagi reiterated that he is innocent and being wrongly framed by anti-Sanatan Dharam elements. He also claimed that the people of Jwalapur had plotted to kill him inside the jail, but they could not carry out the conspiracy because of the alert jail administration.

“I have full faith in the judiciary and law of the country. As per directives of the apex court, which had earlier paved the way for four months of conditional bail, I am surrendering today (on Friday),” Tyagi said.

Tyagi said that he had a “constructive discussion” on spiritual and religious matters with the Akhada Parishad president.

"Sanatan Dharam teaches and shows the right way of living. Swami Ravindra Puri is involved in spiritual, religious, and social works also. I thank each and every one who has been supporting me. Though there are some who want to kill me for converting to Hinduism as it has not got down well with them,” Tyagi said.

Earlier on 13 January 2022, Nadeem Ali, a resident of Jwalapur, Haridwar, had filed a complaint against Tyagi for making an inflammatory speech in the Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar in December 2021. At that time, Jwalapur police registered a case and arrested Tyagi, and produced him before the court from where he was sent to Haridwar District Jail.

After spending four months in jail, Tyagi got interim bail Supreme Court on medical grounds with the condition of not making inflammatory speeches in the future.