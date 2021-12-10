Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Thursday declared that it is planning to release an anti-mob lynching bill in the state soon. As informed by the sources, the draft of the 'Prevention of Lynching Bill' is underway and shall be ready soon enough to be introduced in the winter sessions of the State Legislative Assembly.

Hafizul Hasan, the Minister of Minority Affairs of the Jharkhand state said, "This is for all. Making of the law is underway. The law is to stop such incidents like mob lynching in future and give a sense of fear to those who commit such crimes. This fear was very less in the (previous) government. Such incidents will go down after this law is enforced."

He further clarified that the bill will seek stringent actions against those found guilty of the crime and that it will have the provision of sentencing rigorous life imprisonment to the death penalty for the convict. The bill will also have the provision of a fine of not less than Rs 10 lakh in the event of the death of the victim, he affirmed.

Jharkhand is the third state to have proposed and introduced such kind of a bill while the lynchings, mostly based on communal differences, have increased notably in the country in the past few years. Before Jharkhand, the Legislative Assemblies of West Bengal and Rajasthan have already passed a similar kind of bill.