Ranchi: The Election Commission of India has sent a report to the Jharkhand Governor over illegal mining allegations against Dumka MLA Basant Soren, brother of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. There was no comment from the Raj Bhavan over the report sent by the Election Commission in a closed envelope. The state BJP is seeking Basant's disqualification.

The Election Commission had reserved the decision in the case after hearing the matter on August 29. The Jharkhand BJP met the Governor and complained that Basant Soren is a business partner of Dinesh Kumar Singh, owner of Chandra Stone, a West Bengal company. Basant, the BJP alleged, also runs a company named M/S Grand Mining in partnership.

Also read: BJP attempting to destabilise democratically elected state governments: J'khand CM Soren

The party said that Bhupendra Singh, Narendra Singh and Basant Soren are partners in the ongoing mining work in Pakur. After the complaint was received by the Raj Bhavan, the Governor wrote to the Election Commission of India, which issued a notice to Basant Soren on May 5 this year. However, Basant Soren in his reply to the notice brushed aside the allegations and termed them baseless during the hearing on August 29 in New Delhi.