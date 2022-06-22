Patna (Bihar): Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) have announced their support for the National Democratic Alliance candidate Draupadi Murmu for Presidential Election 2022. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed happiness over the nomination of Murmu as the presidential candidate and said it was a matter of great pleasure to have a tribal woman nominated for the highest post in the country.

"Our respected leader Nitish Kumar has always been emphasizing women empowerment. He has been working for the weaker and backward classes. JDU welcomes Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate," said, Lalan Singh, National President, JDU. At the same time, JDU Parliamentary Board National President Upendra Kushwaha said that NDA's decision is worth praising. "They have chosen a female candidate that too from the lowest strata, Adivasi class, this will result in the upliftment of the backward people," he said.

LJPR chief Chirag Paswan and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi have also announced their support. Chirag tweeted: "LJP (Ram Vilas) fully supports this decision of BJP". In the present circumstances, the National Democratic Alliance has 54540 votes, while the opposition has 25024 votes. The National Democratic Alliance can get an overall lead of 29515 votes from Bihar if Nitish Kumar votes in favor of the BJP candidate. In Bihar, BJP has 28189 votes, JDU has 21945, RJD has 15980, and Congress 4703.