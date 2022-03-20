Jabalpur: A man illegally occupying a property, constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, threatened to die by suicide as well as throw his son from the parapet of a second-floor balcony in the Lema Garden area of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, on Sunday. The man, one among the illegal occupants in the area, reacted after directions from administrative officials to clear out the residence.

The illegal occupants, as per the information, had moved into the property due to proximity to regional leaders. While hearing the matter, the High Court on March 15 inquired Collector, Jabalpur regarding the occupied houses, serving a show-cause notice to him and providing him one-week to submit a report on the same.

It further ordered the removal of the occupiers under any circumstance. The man threatened to throw his child, with fellow residents eventually restraining him, and getting him down. He was arrested and put into custody by police officials present at the spot.